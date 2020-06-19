816 Prospect Place

Amenities

Super layout on this spacious 3 bedroom! - with exposed brick true living roomBuilding sits on historic tree lined block in prime Crown Heights super close to the 2/3/4/5 train lines at Franklin Ave stop or A C train at Nostrand Ave stopBrooklyn museum, Prospect Park, and al the Franklin ave dining, bars, and night life close by!3 Spacious bedrooms, all with windows and super closetsCentral air and heatLaundry Room in buildingGorgeous living room setupVideo intercom and security monitored building!NO BROKERS FEEShowing by appointmentGuarantors AcceptedCentral Air and HeatLaundry in BuildingPets Allowed * Upon approval rennit4236