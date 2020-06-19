All apartments in Brooklyn
816 Prospect Place
816 Prospect Place

816 Prospect Place · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

816 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
microwave
Super layout on this spacious 3 bedroom! - with exposed brick true living roomBuilding sits on historic tree lined block in prime Crown Heights super close to the 2/3/4/5 train lines at Franklin Ave stop or A C train at Nostrand Ave stopBrooklyn museum, Prospect Park, and al the Franklin ave dining, bars, and night life close by!3 Spacious bedrooms, all with windows and super closetsCentral air and heatLaundry Room in buildingGorgeous living room setupVideo intercom and security monitored building!NO BROKERS FEEShowing by appointmentGuarantors AcceptedCentral Air and HeatLaundry in BuildingPets Allowed * Upon approval rennit4236

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Prospect Place have any available units?
816 Prospect Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 816 Prospect Place have?
Some of 816 Prospect Place's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Prospect Place currently offering any rent specials?
816 Prospect Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Prospect Place pet-friendly?
No, 816 Prospect Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 816 Prospect Place offer parking?
No, 816 Prospect Place does not offer parking.
Does 816 Prospect Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Prospect Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Prospect Place have a pool?
No, 816 Prospect Place does not have a pool.
Does 816 Prospect Place have accessible units?
No, 816 Prospect Place does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Prospect Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Prospect Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Prospect Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 816 Prospect Place has units with air conditioning.
