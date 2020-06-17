Amenities

Please inquire for a virtual tour! In person showings are currently not permitted. Available for July 1st and at NO FEE!



A spectacular opportunity to reside in a massive Convertible Two Bedroom/One Bathroom home at the Knitting Factory Lofts in Clinton Hill, with PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE and room for HOME OFFICE! 11 Foot Ceilings, Exposed Columns & Beams, and Architectural Details abound in this loft unit. The Apartment features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, unique wide plank wood ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout the apartment. The generously proportioned bedrooms have high ceilings, ample closet space, oversized windows, fit queen size beds plus furniture, and all receive incredible sunlight throughout the day. At the top of a spiral staircase there is room for a home office and entrance to your private outdoor roofdeck, perfect for morning coffee, a small garden, and evening sunsets!



Heat, Hot Water, AND Cooking Gas are included in the rent! Parking is available for a separate fee, pets and guarantors are allowed. W/D can be installed at tenants request for an additional $250 month. Please note this is a 3rd floor walk-up, (2 flights of stairs).



81 Clifton Place is a former Knitting Factory converted to residential lofts in 2000. Located just around the corner to the Classon Avenue G train and C train subways, centrally located near the wonderful cafes & restaurants that Clinton Hill has to offer.