All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 81 Clifton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
81 Clifton Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

81 Clifton Place

81 Clifton Place · (201) 400-9259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

81 Clifton Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-3H · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Please inquire for a virtual tour! In person showings are currently not permitted. Available for July 1st and at NO FEE!

A spectacular opportunity to reside in a massive Convertible Two Bedroom/One Bathroom home at the Knitting Factory Lofts in Clinton Hill, with PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE and room for HOME OFFICE! 11 Foot Ceilings, Exposed Columns & Beams, and Architectural Details abound in this loft unit. The Apartment features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, unique wide plank wood ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout the apartment. The generously proportioned bedrooms have high ceilings, ample closet space, oversized windows, fit queen size beds plus furniture, and all receive incredible sunlight throughout the day. At the top of a spiral staircase there is room for a home office and entrance to your private outdoor roofdeck, perfect for morning coffee, a small garden, and evening sunsets!

Heat, Hot Water, AND Cooking Gas are included in the rent! Parking is available for a separate fee, pets and guarantors are allowed. W/D can be installed at tenants request for an additional $250 month. Please note this is a 3rd floor walk-up, (2 flights of stairs).

81 Clifton Place is a former Knitting Factory converted to residential lofts in 2000. Located just around the corner to the Classon Avenue G train and C train subways, centrally located near the wonderful cafes & restaurants that Clinton Hill has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Clifton Place have any available units?
81 Clifton Place has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81 Clifton Place have?
Some of 81 Clifton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Clifton Place currently offering any rent specials?
81 Clifton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Clifton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 Clifton Place is pet friendly.
Does 81 Clifton Place offer parking?
Yes, 81 Clifton Place does offer parking.
Does 81 Clifton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Clifton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Clifton Place have a pool?
No, 81 Clifton Place does not have a pool.
Does 81 Clifton Place have accessible units?
No, 81 Clifton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Clifton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Clifton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Clifton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Clifton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 81 Clifton Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity