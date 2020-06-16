All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
8023 19th Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

8023 19th Avenue

8023 19th Avenue · (718) 765-3727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8023 19th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11214
Bensonhurst

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit CORNER MEDICAL OFFIC · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
Welcome to 8023 19TH AVENUE.Beautiful office space for RENT, in one of the most sought-after buildings in the Bensonhurst area. Perfect for a Dentist, Physical Therapy, or Medical office. The office features approximately 2000 sqft, 11 large office rooms with even more room to spare, 2 bathrooms, and many closets through out the office. The office is on the first floor of wheelchair accessible building. With an abundance of street parking and multiple entrances as well as signage rights upfront.The nearest public transportation is the B8, B6, B4, B1, and B82 buses, as well as the D, N, and W subway trains, all minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8023 19th Avenue have any available units?
8023 19th Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8023 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8023 19th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8023 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8023 19th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 8023 19th Avenue offer parking?
No, 8023 19th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8023 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8023 19th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8023 19th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8023 19th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8023 19th Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 8023 19th Avenue has accessible units.
Does 8023 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8023 19th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8023 19th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8023 19th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
