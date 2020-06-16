Amenities

Welcome to 8023 19TH AVENUE.Beautiful office space for RENT, in one of the most sought-after buildings in the Bensonhurst area. Perfect for a Dentist, Physical Therapy, or Medical office. The office features approximately 2000 sqft, 11 large office rooms with even more room to spare, 2 bathrooms, and many closets through out the office. The office is on the first floor of wheelchair accessible building. With an abundance of street parking and multiple entrances as well as signage rights upfront.The nearest public transportation is the B8, B6, B4, B1, and B82 buses, as well as the D, N, and W subway trains, all minutes away.