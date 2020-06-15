8 Cypress Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

NO FEE! Available Immediately! Wonderful and sunny top floor 3 bedroom apartment in booming Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, just a few blocks from the train, Highland Park, and Forest Park! Perched on the second floor of a lovely semi-detatched townhome on a private street, this gorgeous apartment has stunning angled ceilings and receives a plethora of sunlight throughout the day. This renovated home has been modernized with CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR and an in unit WASHER & DRYER in a skylit closet. THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS are located down a quiet hallway, each with room for Queen sized beds plus extra furniture. The open concept kitchen is complete with full size stainless steel appliances, including a DISHWASHER. A generously proportioned living room is located right off the kitchen, offering space for a dining table plus a comfortable living room setup for your couch, lounge chairs and TV! The full bathroom has a deep soaking tub/shower combo. Move in ready, available now. Video tour available upon request. Brokers CYOF!