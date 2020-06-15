All apartments in Brooklyn
8 Cypress Court
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:42 PM

8 Cypress Court

8 Cypress Court
Location

8 Cypress Court, Brooklyn, NY 11208
Cypress Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
NO FEE! Available Immediately! Wonderful and sunny top floor 3 bedroom apartment in booming Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, just a few blocks from the train, Highland Park, and Forest Park! Perched on the second floor of a lovely semi-detatched townhome on a private street, this gorgeous apartment has stunning angled ceilings and receives a plethora of sunlight throughout the day. This renovated home has been modernized with CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR and an in unit WASHER & DRYER in a skylit closet. THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS are located down a quiet hallway, each with room for Queen sized beds plus extra furniture. The open concept kitchen is complete with full size stainless steel appliances, including a DISHWASHER. A generously proportioned living room is located right off the kitchen, offering space for a dining table plus a comfortable living room setup for your couch, lounge chairs and TV! The full bathroom has a deep soaking tub/shower combo. Move in ready, available now. Video tour available upon request. Brokers CYOF!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Cypress Court have any available units?
8 Cypress Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Cypress Court have?
Some of 8 Cypress Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Cypress Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 Cypress Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Cypress Court pet-friendly?
No, 8 Cypress Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 8 Cypress Court offer parking?
No, 8 Cypress Court does not offer parking.
Does 8 Cypress Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Cypress Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Cypress Court have a pool?
No, 8 Cypress Court does not have a pool.
Does 8 Cypress Court have accessible units?
No, 8 Cypress Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Cypress Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Cypress Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Cypress Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Cypress Court has units with air conditioning.
