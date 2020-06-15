8 Cypress Court

Amenities
NO FEE! Available Immediately! Wonderful and sunny top floor 3 bedroom apartment in booming Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, just a few blocks from the train, Highland Park, and Forest Park! Perched on the second floor of a lovely semi-detatched townhome on a private street, this gorgeous apartment has stunning angled ceilings and receives a plethora of sunlight throughout the day. This renovated home has been modernized with CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR and an in unit WASHER & DRYER in a skylit closet. THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS are located down a quiet hallway, each with room for Queen sized beds plus extra furniture. The open concept kitchen is complete with full size stainless steel appliances, including a DISHWASHER. A generously proportioned living room is located right off the kitchen, offering space for a dining table plus a comfortable living room setup for your couch, lounge chairs and TV! The full bathroom has a deep soaking tub/shower combo. Move in ready, available now. Video tour available upon request. Brokers CYOF!