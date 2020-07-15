799 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

Walk into unit 3F at the luxurious Brooklyn Manor, and you are immediately greeted with amazing natural light, beautiful finishes, and spacious living areas. Unit 3F has a great open kitchen with top of the line stainless steel, appliances. The spacious master and secondary bedrooms have a huge closets, and have space to fit king and queen size beds. Easily fit a big couch and dining room table in your living room and entertain friends and family every night.



799 Jefferson is a brand new boutique rental building in the heart of Bed-Stuy. This building offers residents a quiet respite on a tree-lined street while living in direct proximity to popular thoroughfares Fulton Street and Broadway. Newly built, residents will enjoy being the first to live in this modern property situated in Brooklyn's trendiest neighborhood of Bed-Stuy among stretches of charming architecture. Residents will be steps away

from an eclectic mix of shopping and dining options. A sophisticated city-living experience awaits you.



Photos may be of a similar layout in order to show finishes, but not actual unit