799 Jefferson Avenue
799 Jefferson Avenue

799 Jefferson Ave · (917) 576-4724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

799 Jefferson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Walk into unit 3F at the luxurious Brooklyn Manor, and you are immediately greeted with amazing natural light, beautiful finishes, and spacious living areas. Unit 3F has a great open kitchen with top of the line stainless steel, appliances. The spacious master and secondary bedrooms have a huge closets, and have space to fit king and queen size beds. Easily fit a big couch and dining room table in your living room and entertain friends and family every night.

799 Jefferson is a brand new boutique rental building in the heart of Bed-Stuy. This building offers residents a quiet respite on a tree-lined street while living in direct proximity to popular thoroughfares Fulton Street and Broadway. Newly built, residents will enjoy being the first to live in this modern property situated in Brooklyn's trendiest neighborhood of Bed-Stuy among stretches of charming architecture. Residents will be steps away
from an eclectic mix of shopping and dining options. A sophisticated city-living experience awaits you.

Photos may be of a similar layout in order to show finishes, but not actual unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 799 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
799 Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 799 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
799 Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 799 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 799 Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 799 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
No, 799 Jefferson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 799 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 799 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 799 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 799 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 799 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 799 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 799 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 799 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 799 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 799 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
