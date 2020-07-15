All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 788 Classon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
788 Classon Ave
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

788 Classon Ave

788 Classon Avenue · (301) 346-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

788 Classon Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$2,842

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

Concessions
* 1 Month Free ($2841 net, $3100 gross)

Apartment Features
High Ceilings
Oversized Windows
Hardwood Floors
Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher
Marble Bathrooms
Heat and Hot Water included

Building Features
Laundry in Basement
Steps from Botanical Garden / Museum / Library / Prospect Park
Quick train access (2,3,4,5)
Many local favorites: Barboncino, Chivela's, Glady's, Lincoln Station, Cent'anni, and many more!

Located near the 2, 3, 4, and 5 subway lines, 788 Classon Avenue in Crown Heights features spacious two-bedroom residences. Built in 1910, this property in the center of Brooklyn is surrounded by cultural neighborhood escapes.

Spanning two boroughs and 11 vibrant neighborhoods, Borough Rentals boasts 16 true-to-you properties that will enrich the life you?ve imagined for yourself. Whether you see yourself tucked away on brownstone-lined streets, or right in the middle of everything that Brooklyn and Queens has to offer, these diverse spaces deliver a unique dynamic that caters to every individual need. From location to personality, Borough Rentals lets you choose the way you live.

* Advertising Net Effective ($2841 net, $3100 gross). The landlord is offering one month free during a 12-month term. Tenant pays $3100 monthly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 788 Classon Ave have any available units?
788 Classon Ave has a unit available for $2,842 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 788 Classon Ave have?
Some of 788 Classon Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 788 Classon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
788 Classon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 Classon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 788 Classon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 788 Classon Ave offer parking?
No, 788 Classon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 788 Classon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 788 Classon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 Classon Ave have a pool?
No, 788 Classon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 788 Classon Ave have accessible units?
No, 788 Classon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 788 Classon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 788 Classon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 788 Classon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 788 Classon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 788 Classon Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity