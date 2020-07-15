788 Classon Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom



Concessions

* 1 Month Free ($2841 net, $3100 gross)



Apartment Features

High Ceilings

Oversized Windows

Hardwood Floors

Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher

Marble Bathrooms

Heat and Hot Water included



Building Features

Laundry in Basement

Steps from Botanical Garden / Museum / Library / Prospect Park

Quick train access (2,3,4,5)

Many local favorites: Barboncino, Chivela's, Glady's, Lincoln Station, Cent'anni, and many more!



Located near the 2, 3, 4, and 5 subway lines, 788 Classon Avenue in Crown Heights features spacious two-bedroom residences. Built in 1910, this property in the center of Brooklyn is surrounded by cultural neighborhood escapes.



Spanning two boroughs and 11 vibrant neighborhoods, Borough Rentals boasts 16 true-to-you properties that will enrich the life you?ve imagined for yourself. Whether you see yourself tucked away on brownstone-lined streets, or right in the middle of everything that Brooklyn and Queens has to offer, these diverse spaces deliver a unique dynamic that caters to every individual need. From location to personality, Borough Rentals lets you choose the way you live.



* Advertising Net Effective ($2841 net, $3100 gross). The landlord is offering one month free during a 12-month term. Tenant pays $3100 monthly