All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 781 Putnam Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
781 Putnam Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

781 Putnam Avenue

781 Putnam Avenue · (917) 968-3525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

781 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit PARLOR · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
Welcome to gorgeous brownstone living in the heart of Stuyvesant Heights!

Make this highly functional, restored, and renovated unit a true home. The parlor level of a 20 Ft. wide brownstone has all that beautiful Bedstuy charm you've been waiting for. Expertly restored this home retains crown moldings, original pocket doors, gorgeous jade stone mantels, and new hardwood floors that will make you a happy camper in this increasingly coveted neighborhood.
Enter through double glass-paned doors to your foyer with custom-built mudroom and be greeted by a straight staircase that enables an easy move-in for even your largest pieces of furniture. To your right you will walk through grandiose restored archways into the front salon with soaring 12 Ft. ceilings, decorated with original wood paneled shutters on your south-facing bay windows. Walk further and take a minute to pick a book from your custom-built bookcases for a mellow afternoon read on the back deck. On the other side you will find a formal dining room for all your dinner hosting dreams with the adjacent kitchen, making the room flow naturally and (most importantly) functionally. The windowed kitchen features full sized SS appliances, granite countertops and maple shaker cabinets. There is a wood deck outfitted with a custom gas-line grill and a fire pit. And you can exercise your green-thumb in the summer with an extra long yard.

Upstairs there are 4 rooms total, 2 California King sized, 2 den sized. The 2 big bedrooms are Jack and Jilled by a large subway tiled bathroom with a tub. There are two large walk-in closets in each as well. Currently the front room is being used as a second living/TV room.

There are through-the-wall split AC units in each room and forced air heat sources in each mantel.

The unit is offered unfurnished OR partially furnished, depending on tenant's needs.
Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

**VIDEO WALK-THROUGH COMING SOON!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
781 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 781 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 781 Putnam Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
781 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 781 Putnam Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 781 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 781 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 781 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 781 Putnam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 781 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 781 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 781 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 781 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 781 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 781 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 781 Putnam Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 781 Putnam Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity