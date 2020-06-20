781 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym bbq/grill

Welcome to gorgeous brownstone living in the heart of Stuyvesant Heights!



Make this highly functional, restored, and renovated unit a true home. The parlor level of a 20 Ft. wide brownstone has all that beautiful Bedstuy charm you've been waiting for. Expertly restored this home retains crown moldings, original pocket doors, gorgeous jade stone mantels, and new hardwood floors that will make you a happy camper in this increasingly coveted neighborhood.

Enter through double glass-paned doors to your foyer with custom-built mudroom and be greeted by a straight staircase that enables an easy move-in for even your largest pieces of furniture. To your right you will walk through grandiose restored archways into the front salon with soaring 12 Ft. ceilings, decorated with original wood paneled shutters on your south-facing bay windows. Walk further and take a minute to pick a book from your custom-built bookcases for a mellow afternoon read on the back deck. On the other side you will find a formal dining room for all your dinner hosting dreams with the adjacent kitchen, making the room flow naturally and (most importantly) functionally. The windowed kitchen features full sized SS appliances, granite countertops and maple shaker cabinets. There is a wood deck outfitted with a custom gas-line grill and a fire pit. And you can exercise your green-thumb in the summer with an extra long yard.



Upstairs there are 4 rooms total, 2 California King sized, 2 den sized. The 2 big bedrooms are Jack and Jilled by a large subway tiled bathroom with a tub. There are two large walk-in closets in each as well. Currently the front room is being used as a second living/TV room.



There are through-the-wall split AC units in each room and forced air heat sources in each mantel.



The unit is offered unfurnished OR partially furnished, depending on tenant's needs.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis.



**VIDEO WALK-THROUGH COMING SOON!