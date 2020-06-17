780 Madison St

Amenities

New-to-Market! Generously priced 4-Bed / 2-Bath in PRIME Bushwick is truly one-of-a-kind! This massive apartment features 12' ceilings, large living room space, plenty of windows with ample natural light, exposed brick, and a separate kitchen with a dishwasher! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings, closet space, and windows in every bedroom! Loads of cabinet space, and the master bedroom has a private full bath! The unit is located on the second FL in a walk-up building. This apartment will not last, call today to schedule a showing! ***1-Month Broker Fee*** skyline14536