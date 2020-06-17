All apartments in Brooklyn
780 Madison St
780 Madison St

780 Madison Street · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

780 Madison Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New-to-Market! Generously priced 4-Bed / 2-Bath in PRIME Bushwick is truly one-of-a-kind! This massive apartment features 12' ceilings, large living room space, plenty of windows with ample natural light, exposed brick, and a separate kitchen with a dishwasher! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings, closet space, and windows in every bedroom! Loads of cabinet space, and the master bedroom has a private full bath! The unit is located on the second FL in a walk-up building. This apartment will not last, call today to schedule a showing! ***1-Month Broker Fee*** skyline14536

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Madison St have any available units?
780 Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 780 Madison St have?
Some of 780 Madison St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
780 Madison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 780 Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 780 Madison St offer parking?
No, 780 Madison St does not offer parking.
Does 780 Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Madison St have a pool?
No, 780 Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 780 Madison St have accessible units?
No, 780 Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Madison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Madison St has units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Madison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 Madison St does not have units with air conditioning.
