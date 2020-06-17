All apartments in Brooklyn
78 Amity Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

78 Amity Street

78 Amity Street · (917) 841-3305
Location

78 Amity Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
We can send a video upon request! This spectacular new development in prime Cobble Hill. Unit 2D is an oversized West-facing 2 bedroom, 2 bath home (dining area in photo converted back 2 original 2nd bedroom) with fantastic light all day long, and partial sky and water views. You will enjoy an expansive kitchen with a dining island, and more than enough room for dining and living. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and beautiful ensuite bath. The second bedroom is currently being used as a formal dining room, but can easily be converted back to a second bedroom or library.

Extreme attention to every detail separates this Cobble Hill gem out from the crowd and includes magnificent herringbone oak floors, locally sourced millwork, and multi-zoned heating and cooling. Kitchens are outfitted with only the best, including Gaggenau appliances, 3 thick edged Calcutta marble countertops, full-height pantries in all units, custom designed and Brooklyn built oak and lacquer cabinetry, Marvel wine storage, and in-sink garbage disposals. Classic marble bathrooms are reimagined for a spa-like experience and include oversized slab tile, jewel-like polished nickel hardware from Waterworks, Toto commodes, radiant heated floors, custom-designed medicine cabinets and vanities with unexpected storage, and tempered glass shower doors with nickel hardware.

**Available FURNISHED and UNFURNISHED as well***

The Cobble Hill House is a 27-unit new development condo proudly standing on the convenient corner of 78 Amity Street and Hicks street in Cobble Hill Brooklyn. All unit with oversized acoustically engineered custom-designed windows with state-of-the-art sound attenuation and energy efficiency. A breathtaking communal rooftop kitchen and lounge, state-of-the-art gym, a playroom, spacious package room, bike room. This a building like no other, just two stops into Brooklyn by subway, and yet miles away in terms of the peace and quiet you will experience upon arrival. Enjoy world-class parks, shopping, dining, and amenities in every direction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Amity Street have any available units?
78 Amity Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 Amity Street have?
Some of 78 Amity Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Amity Street currently offering any rent specials?
78 Amity Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Amity Street pet-friendly?
No, 78 Amity Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 78 Amity Street offer parking?
Yes, 78 Amity Street does offer parking.
Does 78 Amity Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Amity Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Amity Street have a pool?
No, 78 Amity Street does not have a pool.
Does 78 Amity Street have accessible units?
No, 78 Amity Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Amity Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Amity Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Amity Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Amity Street does not have units with air conditioning.
