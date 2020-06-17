Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bike storage garage hot tub

We can send a video upon request! This spectacular new development in prime Cobble Hill. Unit 2D is an oversized West-facing 2 bedroom, 2 bath home (dining area in photo converted back 2 original 2nd bedroom) with fantastic light all day long, and partial sky and water views. You will enjoy an expansive kitchen with a dining island, and more than enough room for dining and living. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and beautiful ensuite bath. The second bedroom is currently being used as a formal dining room, but can easily be converted back to a second bedroom or library.



Extreme attention to every detail separates this Cobble Hill gem out from the crowd and includes magnificent herringbone oak floors, locally sourced millwork, and multi-zoned heating and cooling. Kitchens are outfitted with only the best, including Gaggenau appliances, 3 thick edged Calcutta marble countertops, full-height pantries in all units, custom designed and Brooklyn built oak and lacquer cabinetry, Marvel wine storage, and in-sink garbage disposals. Classic marble bathrooms are reimagined for a spa-like experience and include oversized slab tile, jewel-like polished nickel hardware from Waterworks, Toto commodes, radiant heated floors, custom-designed medicine cabinets and vanities with unexpected storage, and tempered glass shower doors with nickel hardware.



**Available FURNISHED and UNFURNISHED as well***



The Cobble Hill House is a 27-unit new development condo proudly standing on the convenient corner of 78 Amity Street and Hicks street in Cobble Hill Brooklyn. All unit with oversized acoustically engineered custom-designed windows with state-of-the-art sound attenuation and energy efficiency. A breathtaking communal rooftop kitchen and lounge, state-of-the-art gym, a playroom, spacious package room, bike room. This a building like no other, just two stops into Brooklyn by subway, and yet miles away in terms of the peace and quiet you will experience upon arrival. Enjoy world-class parks, shopping, dining, and amenities in every direction.