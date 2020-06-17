773 Quincy Street

Amenities

Welcome home to Bedford Stuyvesant. This turn of the century building exhibits character and charm. Apartment 1A, is stylish and contemporary with a private sidewalk entrance...and a private backyard ( 100 sq ft.), Completely renovated, the kitchen is equipt with white shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, dishwasher, built in microwave, granite counters, tile floors. A gorgeous bathroom includes Reedka shower with more settings for temperature and pressure than you will ever need!, Glass shower enclosure, ceramic tile floors.The apartment has an abundance of light throughout. Well portioned rooms to accommodate a queen size bed and sizable living room / dining room furniture. Tenant can install window air conditioners, with proper window security. Ceiling fans in every room, and voice intercom. 24 hour emergency staff on duty. Owner will install a free 65 inch flat screen TV. Other incentives.