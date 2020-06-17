All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 773 Quincy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
773 Quincy Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:05 AM

773 Quincy Street

773 Quincy Street · (917) 596-0503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

773 Quincy Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to Bedford Stuyvesant. This turn of the century building exhibits character and charm. Apartment 1A, is stylish and contemporary with a private sidewalk entrance...and a private backyard ( 100 sq ft.), Completely renovated, the kitchen is equipt with white shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, dishwasher, built in microwave, granite counters, tile floors. A gorgeous bathroom includes Reedka shower with more settings for temperature and pressure than you will ever need!, Glass shower enclosure, ceramic tile floors.The apartment has an abundance of light throughout. Well portioned rooms to accommodate a queen size bed and sizable living room / dining room furniture. Tenant can install window air conditioners, with proper window security. Ceiling fans in every room, and voice intercom. 24 hour emergency staff on duty. Owner will install a free 65 inch flat screen TV. Other incentives.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 773 Quincy Street have any available units?
773 Quincy Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 773 Quincy Street have?
Some of 773 Quincy Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 773 Quincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
773 Quincy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 Quincy Street pet-friendly?
No, 773 Quincy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 773 Quincy Street offer parking?
No, 773 Quincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 773 Quincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 773 Quincy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 Quincy Street have a pool?
No, 773 Quincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 773 Quincy Street have accessible units?
No, 773 Quincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 773 Quincy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 773 Quincy Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 773 Quincy Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 773 Quincy Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 773 Quincy Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity