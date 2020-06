Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to the Mynt! The building provides a 24-hour doorman and fitness center. The building also comes equipped with a laundry room and garage parking is offered. This unit boasts a modern kitchen with new appliances and tons of closet space. There are also hardwood floors throughout along with lots of natural light. Pets are welcomed!This unit can come either furnished or unfurnished.Call or Email anytime to view. #realestatedoneright