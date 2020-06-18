7501 10th Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 1 family Brick semi-detached home in prime Dyker Heights Brooklyn Very Large corner property 30 x 100 lot size, with private garage and carport for additional 2 cars with meticulous landscaping Oversized private backyard First floor formal living room, dining room, porch and Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances Second floor 3 bedrooms king and queen sized and Full bath Fully Finished basement 2nd Bath w/ Steam Shower and laundry room. Near all shopping and transportation for easy access to mass transit Tenant pays ALL utilities and maintenance of property Top rated school district House size: 1,288 sq ft Lot size: 1656 Available Immediately Call John private tour Stamatios Tsilimos