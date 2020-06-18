All apartments in Brooklyn
7501 10th Ave
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:00 PM

7501 10th Ave

7501 10th Avenue · (877) 793-4867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7501 10th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11228
Dyker Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 family Brick semi-detached home in prime Dyker Heights Brooklyn Very Large corner property 30 x 100 lot size, with private garage and carport for additional 2 cars with meticulous landscaping Oversized private backyard First floor formal living room, dining room, porch and Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances Second floor 3 bedrooms king and queen sized and Full bath Fully Finished basement 2nd Bath w/ Steam Shower and laundry room. Near all shopping and transportation for easy access to mass transit Tenant pays ALL utilities and maintenance of property Top rated school district House size: 1,288 sq ft Lot size: 1656 Available Immediately Call John private tour Stamatios Tsilimos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 10th Ave have any available units?
7501 10th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 7501 10th Ave have?
Some of 7501 10th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7501 10th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 10th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7501 10th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 7501 10th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7501 10th Ave does offer parking.
Does 7501 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7501 10th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 7501 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7501 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7501 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7501 10th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 10th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7501 10th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
