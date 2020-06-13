747 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautifully renovated three bedroom, two bath, with washer/dryer and dishwasher in prime Crown Heights! This sunny apartment is a three minute walk to the subways at Franklin Ave and hits all the right spots with two full bathrooms, one master and one common, two queen size bedrooms and one full sizebedroom, all with large double door closets. The kitchen works very well for enterprising cooks and entertainers with large open counter tops and plenty of cabinets. There's a full size washer/dryer in the unit as well. Small pets considered, no pets preferred. EMAIL for appointment.