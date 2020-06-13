All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 747 Franklin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
747 Franklin Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

747 Franklin Avenue

747 Franklin Avenue · (718) 499-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

747 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated three bedroom, two bath, with washer/dryer and dishwasher in prime Crown Heights! This sunny apartment is a three minute walk to the subways at Franklin Ave and hits all the right spots with two full bathrooms, one master and one common, two queen size bedrooms and one full sizebedroom, all with large double door closets. The kitchen works very well for enterprising cooks and entertainers with large open counter tops and plenty of cabinets. There's a full size washer/dryer in the unit as well. Small pets considered, no pets preferred. EMAIL for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
747 Franklin Avenue has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 747 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 747 Franklin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
747 Franklin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 Franklin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 747 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 747 Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 747 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 747 Franklin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 747 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 747 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 747 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 Franklin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 747 Franklin Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity