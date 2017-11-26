74 Adelphi Street

Amenities

Historical Fort Greene!

Unfurnished 2bd/2ba with washer/dryer in unit.

This beautiful, new construction, 1100 sq ft unit includes a private storage room,

plus a well appointed 200 sq ft private roof deck w/gas grill.

The spacious open layout of the living and dining area creates a versatile living space.

Finishes includes wood/tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, central AC throughout and impressive closet space.

Prime location, in one of the most dynamic, amenity rich, and convenient areas in Brooklyn, your new home is surrounded by superb dining, shopping and nightlife on bustling Myrtle and DeKalb Ave's, and Fulton St. Fort Greene Park is only two blocks away. Brooklyn's entertainment/transportation nexus including BAM and the Barclays Center, the 2, 3, 4, 5, Q, B, M, N, R trains and LIRR is only minutes away.