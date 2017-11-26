All apartments in Brooklyn
74 Adelphi Street

74 Adelphi Street · (718) 345-4545
Location

74 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
new construction
Historical Fort Greene!
Unfurnished 2bd/2ba with washer/dryer in unit.
This beautiful, new construction, 1100 sq ft unit includes a private storage room,
plus a well appointed 200 sq ft private roof deck w/gas grill.
The spacious open layout of the living and dining area creates a versatile living space.
Finishes includes wood/tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, central AC throughout and impressive closet space.
Prime location, in one of the most dynamic, amenity rich, and convenient areas in Brooklyn, your new home is surrounded by superb dining, shopping and nightlife on bustling Myrtle and DeKalb Ave's, and Fulton St. Fort Greene Park is only two blocks away. Brooklyn's entertainment/transportation nexus including BAM and the Barclays Center, the 2, 3, 4, 5, Q, B, M, N, R trains and LIRR is only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Adelphi Street have any available units?
74 Adelphi Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 Adelphi Street have?
Some of 74 Adelphi Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Adelphi Street currently offering any rent specials?
74 Adelphi Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Adelphi Street pet-friendly?
No, 74 Adelphi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 74 Adelphi Street offer parking?
No, 74 Adelphi Street does not offer parking.
Does 74 Adelphi Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Adelphi Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Adelphi Street have a pool?
No, 74 Adelphi Street does not have a pool.
Does 74 Adelphi Street have accessible units?
No, 74 Adelphi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Adelphi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Adelphi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Adelphi Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 74 Adelphi Street has units with air conditioning.
