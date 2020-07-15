728 Fulton Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated playground

This beautifully renovated three-family home is a rare and ideal find in sought-after Fort Greene.



Each unit of this thoughtfully updated townhouse features gorgeous designer style, including wide-plank hardwood floors, beautiful light fixtures, tall ceilings and premium finishes. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom owner's duplex opens with a spacious corner living room and a delightful chef's kitchen with a waterfall island, sleek cabinetry and upscale appliances. Two large bedrooms and a contemporary full bathroom complete the upper level, while downstairs, you'll find two more bedrooms, another full bath and a laundry area. The building's two top floors offer equally well-appointed, light-filled two-bedroom, one-bathroom units, both tenant-occupied. Outside, a wraparound, fenced yard provides a large lawn area in the front yard. In the backyard, a spacious deck is a perfect spot for outdoor entertaining with direct access to a private designated parking spot.



Located in Brooklyn's most exciting neighborhood, this Fort Greene home offers lovely views of Cuyler Gore Park across the street and easy access to beloved Fort Greene Park and several other local playgrounds. With BAM, Barclays Center and Pacific Park all within reach, you have a front-row seat to amazing entertainment and cultural venues. This area is filled with fantastic shopping, and transportation is effortless with C, G, B/D, N/Q/R, 2/3 and 4/5 trains all nearby.



*Some images contain virtual staging