Brooklyn, NY
728 Fulton Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

728 Fulton Street

728 Fulton Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

728 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,680

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
This beautifully renovated three-family home is a rare and ideal find in sought-after Fort Greene.

Each unit of this thoughtfully updated townhouse features gorgeous designer style, including wide-plank hardwood floors, beautiful light fixtures, tall ceilings and premium finishes. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom owner's duplex opens with a spacious corner living room and a delightful chef's kitchen with a waterfall island, sleek cabinetry and upscale appliances. Two large bedrooms and a contemporary full bathroom complete the upper level, while downstairs, you'll find two more bedrooms, another full bath and a laundry area. The building's two top floors offer equally well-appointed, light-filled two-bedroom, one-bathroom units, both tenant-occupied. Outside, a wraparound, fenced yard provides a large lawn area in the front yard. In the backyard, a spacious deck is a perfect spot for outdoor entertaining with direct access to a private designated parking spot.

Located in Brooklyn's most exciting neighborhood, this Fort Greene home offers lovely views of Cuyler Gore Park across the street and easy access to beloved Fort Greene Park and several other local playgrounds. With BAM, Barclays Center and Pacific Park all within reach, you have a front-row seat to amazing entertainment and cultural venues. This area is filled with fantastic shopping, and transportation is effortless with C, G, B/D, N/Q/R, 2/3 and 4/5 trains all nearby.

*Some images contain virtual staging

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Fulton Street have any available units?
728 Fulton Street has a unit available for $4,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 728 Fulton Street have?
Some of 728 Fulton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
728 Fulton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 728 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 728 Fulton Street offer parking?
Yes, 728 Fulton Street offers parking.
Does 728 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 728 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 728 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 728 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
