Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse yoga

Welcome to 726 Macon Street, a gorgeously designed modern retreat on one of the greatest (and greenest) blocks of Bed Stuy!



This home has been meticulously renovated inside and perfectly restored outside. Enter the home's parlor level and feel the love. Original details have been restored and modern conveniences added. The open floorplan shows all the way through to the kitchen with south-facing floor to ceiling windows/ a door leading out onto a large deck and sweet landscaped garden.



The kitchen has a large open island work surface (crafted from the original pocket doors!), finished with soapstone counters, and embellished with storage throughout (including refrigeration drawers!). Display your favorite dishes, and store a collection of teas and spices on the wall of abundant open shelving. Other notable details on the parlor level include exposed beams, an original decorative fireplace, a powder room, and a large storage closet tucked under the stairs.



Enter the 2nd level up the stairs and you'll find 2 large bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Firstly, the master suite is a retreat of its own - hugely laid out with three windows across, each with custom shutters, another gorgeous decorative fireplace, ample room for dressers, a closet, a reading lounge, and complete with an en-suite bathroom with a standing room shower.



The 2nd bedroom on this floor is also large enough to comfortably have a queen-sized bed. The 2nd full bathroom on this level is dreamy too, with an imported Japanese soaking tub, wooden sink, and a combined washer dryer for convenience.



The homeowner left no details overlooked. Working hand in hand with a local architect, design decisions are thoughtful and efficient. There is custom millwork throughout the home also by a local craftsman extraordinaire, hand plastered walls, HVAC, and radiant heated floors to boot.



Cafes, restaurants, yoga studios, local shops, and parks abound. The Greedi Vegan, Saraghina, Sanora, Peaches, Toad Style, Chez Oskar, Casablanca Cocktail Lounge, LunAtico, Grandchamps, Namastuy, and Saratoga Park just to name a few!



Located just a few short blocks from the J/Z trains at Halsey Street and the C train at Ralph Avenue you will be able to get to Manhattan quickly. Easy street parking.