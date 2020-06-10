All apartments in Brooklyn
Location

726 Macon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
yoga
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
yoga
Welcome to 726 Macon Street, a gorgeously designed modern retreat on one of the greatest (and greenest) blocks of Bed Stuy!

This home has been meticulously renovated inside and perfectly restored outside. Enter the home's parlor level and feel the love. Original details have been restored and modern conveniences added. The open floorplan shows all the way through to the kitchen with south-facing floor to ceiling windows/ a door leading out onto a large deck and sweet landscaped garden.

The kitchen has a large open island work surface (crafted from the original pocket doors!), finished with soapstone counters, and embellished with storage throughout (including refrigeration drawers!). Display your favorite dishes, and store a collection of teas and spices on the wall of abundant open shelving. Other notable details on the parlor level include exposed beams, an original decorative fireplace, a powder room, and a large storage closet tucked under the stairs.

Enter the 2nd level up the stairs and you'll find 2 large bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Firstly, the master suite is a retreat of its own - hugely laid out with three windows across, each with custom shutters, another gorgeous decorative fireplace, ample room for dressers, a closet, a reading lounge, and complete with an en-suite bathroom with a standing room shower.

The 2nd bedroom on this floor is also large enough to comfortably have a queen-sized bed. The 2nd full bathroom on this level is dreamy too, with an imported Japanese soaking tub, wooden sink, and a combined washer dryer for convenience.

The homeowner left no details overlooked. Working hand in hand with a local architect, design decisions are thoughtful and efficient. There is custom millwork throughout the home also by a local craftsman extraordinaire, hand plastered walls, HVAC, and radiant heated floors to boot.

Cafes, restaurants, yoga studios, local shops, and parks abound. The Greedi Vegan, Saraghina, Sanora, Peaches, Toad Style, Chez Oskar, Casablanca Cocktail Lounge, LunAtico, Grandchamps, Namastuy, and Saratoga Park just to name a few!

Located just a few short blocks from the J/Z trains at Halsey Street and the C train at Ralph Avenue you will be able to get to Manhattan quickly. Easy street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Macon Street have any available units?
726 Macon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 726 Macon Street have?
Some of 726 Macon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Macon Street currently offering any rent specials?
726 Macon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Macon Street pet-friendly?
No, 726 Macon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 726 Macon Street offer parking?
No, 726 Macon Street does not offer parking.
Does 726 Macon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Macon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Macon Street have a pool?
No, 726 Macon Street does not have a pool.
Does 726 Macon Street have accessible units?
No, 726 Macon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Macon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Macon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Macon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 726 Macon Street has units with air conditioning.
