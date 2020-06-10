All apartments in Brooklyn
720 East 31st Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:39 AM

720 East 31st Street

720 East 31st Street · (516) 485-0103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

720 East 31st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11210
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
elevator
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
You could not find a more perfect starter apartment! Bright and sunny with a windowed, galley kitchen, your spirits are lifted the moment you enter. This lovely one bedroom, one bath apartment boasts hardwood floors throughout and four closets! Newly painted and detailed. It's all up to you and perfectly affordable at this terrific price. This unit is proof that you don't have to live on some deserted, dead-end street if your budget is under $2,000. Flatbush is here for you, AND IT IS AWESOME!! Park Lane West is located less than a block from the Triangle Junction Mall which hosts such retailers as Target, HomeGoods, and David's Bridal to name a few. The Junction has the 2 and 5 trains, offering quick and frequent city-bound service and several bus lines. The Flatbush Junction is a kinetic, energetic community bustling with food, bars, retail and is, of course, the home of nationally ranked, Brooklyn College.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=11506306

(RLNE5458184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 East 31st Street have any available units?
720 East 31st Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 720 East 31st Street have?
Some of 720 East 31st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 East 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
720 East 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 East 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 East 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 720 East 31st Street offer parking?
No, 720 East 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 720 East 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 East 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 East 31st Street have a pool?
No, 720 East 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 720 East 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 720 East 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 720 East 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 East 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 East 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 East 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
