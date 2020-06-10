720 East 31st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

You could not find a more perfect starter apartment! Bright and sunny with a windowed, galley kitchen, your spirits are lifted the moment you enter. This lovely one bedroom, one bath apartment boasts hardwood floors throughout and four closets! Newly painted and detailed. It's all up to you and perfectly affordable at this terrific price. This unit is proof that you don't have to live on some deserted, dead-end street if your budget is under $2,000. Flatbush is here for you, AND IT IS AWESOME!! Park Lane West is located less than a block from the Triangle Junction Mall which hosts such retailers as Target, HomeGoods, and David's Bridal to name a few. The Junction has the 2 and 5 trains, offering quick and frequent city-bound service and several bus lines. The Flatbush Junction is a kinetic, energetic community bustling with food, bars, retail and is, of course, the home of nationally ranked, Brooklyn College.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=11506306



