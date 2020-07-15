72 Herkimer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quietly tucked away on a tree line block yet right off of a trifecta of major streets that have everything that you need; Bedford Ave, Atlantic Ave and Nostrand Ave.This location is a win, win, win with the A, C and S trains all close by in addition to great shops and restaurants nearby.This sunny two bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment is located in a well-maintained townhouse building and features exposed brick, hardwood floors and an updated kitchen and bathroom.The kitchen has updated appliances included a combo washer/dryer in unit.The bedrooms are separated by the living room and are a nice size which leads you into the newly renovated bathroom with a stall shower.Pets are welcomed on a case by case basis. Contact me for more details.