All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 72 Herkimer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
72 Herkimer Street
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:29 PM

72 Herkimer Street

72 Herkimer Street · (718) 923-8061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

72 Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$2,675

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quietly tucked away on a tree line block yet right off of a trifecta of major streets that have everything that you need; Bedford Ave, Atlantic Ave and Nostrand Ave.This location is a win, win, win with the A, C and S trains all close by in addition to great shops and restaurants nearby.This sunny two bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment is located in a well-maintained townhouse building and features exposed brick, hardwood floors and an updated kitchen and bathroom.The kitchen has updated appliances included a combo washer/dryer in unit.The bedrooms are separated by the living room and are a nice size which leads you into the newly renovated bathroom with a stall shower.Pets are welcomed on a case by case basis. Contact me for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Herkimer Street have any available units?
72 Herkimer Street has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 Herkimer Street have?
Some of 72 Herkimer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Herkimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
72 Herkimer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Herkimer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Herkimer Street is pet friendly.
Does 72 Herkimer Street offer parking?
No, 72 Herkimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 72 Herkimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Herkimer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Herkimer Street have a pool?
No, 72 Herkimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 72 Herkimer Street have accessible units?
No, 72 Herkimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Herkimer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Herkimer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Herkimer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Herkimer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 72 Herkimer Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity