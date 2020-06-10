710 Fulton Street

Amenities

This very large and renovated one bedroom apartment in the heart of Brooklyn brings convenience to a whole new level! Apartment 3 is located on the second floor of a 4-unit rental building.

This sunny apartment boasts excessive closet space, 3 exposures, and a renovated kitchen and bath. The windowed kitchen features brand new appliances and a new countertop and sink. The newly renovated bath is decked out in white, ceramic subway tile and new vanity lighting. The sprawling bedroom is the selling point in this charming abode. The bedroom is large enough to fit a king size bed AND an office area with a great tree top view and southern light.

Centrally located in Fort Greene, blocks away from C, G, trains, and B,D, Q, N, R, 2, 3, 4, 5, LIRR at Atlantic Terminal/Barclay's Center. This apartment is buzzing with the music of BAM, the local farmers market, and the beauty of Fort Greene Park. Whole Foods 365 and the Apple store are right around the corner. There are tons of restaurants and boutiques to choose from, local favorites include DSK, Olea, Cafe Paulette, and so much more!

Move in date is June 1. NO pets please! *Please note, photos are of a very similar unit in the building.