Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
710 Fulton Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

710 Fulton Street

710 Fulton Street · (718) 483-6755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This very large and renovated one bedroom apartment in the heart of Brooklyn brings convenience to a whole new level! Apartment 3 is located on the second floor of a 4-unit rental building.
This sunny apartment boasts excessive closet space, 3 exposures, and a renovated kitchen and bath. The windowed kitchen features brand new appliances and a new countertop and sink. The newly renovated bath is decked out in white, ceramic subway tile and new vanity lighting. The sprawling bedroom is the selling point in this charming abode. The bedroom is large enough to fit a king size bed AND an office area with a great tree top view and southern light.
Centrally located in Fort Greene, blocks away from C, G, trains, and B,D, Q, N, R, 2, 3, 4, 5, LIRR at Atlantic Terminal/Barclay's Center. This apartment is buzzing with the music of BAM, the local farmers market, and the beauty of Fort Greene Park. Whole Foods 365 and the Apple store are right around the corner. There are tons of restaurants and boutiques to choose from, local favorites include DSK, Olea, Cafe Paulette, and so much more!
Move in date is June 1. NO pets please! *Please note, photos are of a very similar unit in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Fulton Street have any available units?
710 Fulton Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 710 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 710 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 710 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 710 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 710 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 710 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 710 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
