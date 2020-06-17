All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:42 PM

71 8th Avenue

71 8th Avenue · (917) 596-0503
Location

71 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit GROUND FLOOR, MEDICA · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
conference room
courtyard
lobby
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
courtyard
lobby
Fabulous corner location and brand new Professional space, with outdoor courtyard. This office is in the best corner location on Doctor's Row in the North Slope. Recently vacated, and newly renovated, it has been a Professional suite for over 50 years. Well established location.Ground floor space with central waiting room and reception. Two separate wings create two separate areas. Total of 5 rooms but the possibility of an additional 3 that can be created. Landlady is ok with building walls, and several practices sharing the space. The two wings are metered separately.Two bathrooms, one on each wing. Separate lobby entrance to large conference room. Intercoms to front door in every room. Plumbing in most rooms. Abundant storage in the basement. Current room sizes are as follows:Waiting room 16x20Offices 8x12, 9x8, 13x16 (can be divided), 9x10, 11x11.Two additional rooms can be created 10x8, 10x7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 8th Avenue have any available units?
71 8th Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 8th Avenue have?
Some of 71 8th Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, conference room, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
71 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 71 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 71 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 71 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 71 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 71 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 71 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 71 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 71 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
