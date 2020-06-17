71 8th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities conference room courtyard lobby

Fabulous corner location and brand new Professional space, with outdoor courtyard. This office is in the best corner location on Doctor's Row in the North Slope. Recently vacated, and newly renovated, it has been a Professional suite for over 50 years. Well established location.Ground floor space with central waiting room and reception. Two separate wings create two separate areas. Total of 5 rooms but the possibility of an additional 3 that can be created. Landlady is ok with building walls, and several practices sharing the space. The two wings are metered separately.Two bathrooms, one on each wing. Separate lobby entrance to large conference room. Intercoms to front door in every room. Plumbing in most rooms. Abundant storage in the basement. Current room sizes are as follows:Waiting room 16x20Offices 8x12, 9x8, 13x16 (can be divided), 9x10, 11x11.Two additional rooms can be created 10x8, 10x7.