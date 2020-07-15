All apartments in Brooklyn
709 Dekalb Ave

709 Dekalb Avenue · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
709 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Located in PRIME Bed-Stuy this beautiful unit is located in a pre-war building with loads of character! The apartment features wooden floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen tops with oak cabinet finishes, living room space, loads of natural light, each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra space for furnishings, white tiled bathroom, and exposed brick! You're surrounded by everything Bed-Stuy has to offer!! Call today to schedule a showing, this apartment will not last! 929.810.6270 ARI!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 709 Dekalb Ave have any available units?
709 Dekalb Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 709 Dekalb Ave have?
Some of 709 Dekalb Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Dekalb Ave currently offering any rent specials?
709 Dekalb Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Dekalb Ave pet-friendly?
No, 709 Dekalb Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 709 Dekalb Ave offer parking?
No, 709 Dekalb Ave does not offer parking.
Does 709 Dekalb Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Dekalb Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Dekalb Ave have a pool?
No, 709 Dekalb Ave does not have a pool.
Does 709 Dekalb Ave have accessible units?
No, 709 Dekalb Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Dekalb Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Dekalb Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Dekalb Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Dekalb Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
