696 Hancock Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Incredibly spacious 1.5 Bedroom available for a July 1st move in!

Current pictures are of a similar unit in the building.

This beautiful building in Bedstuy has many of its classic Brownstone features making it a one of a kind residence.

Freshly renovated, flooded with sunlight and King sized bedroom, this is just what you've been looking for.



- Additional bedroom can be guest room or office room

- High Ceilings

- Decorative Fire places

- Walk in closet

- Built in storage throughout

- Hardwood Floors throughout

- Exposed Brick Walls

- Full-sized eat in kitchen

- Stainless Steel appliances



11 minutes away from A, C, & J lines and surrounded by tons of dining, shopping and entertainment options.



Virtual showings only as unit is still occupied.