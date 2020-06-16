All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

696 Hancock Street

696 Hancock Street · (917) 717-6226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

696 Hancock Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Incredibly spacious 1.5 Bedroom available for a July 1st move in!
Current pictures are of a similar unit in the building.
This beautiful building in Bedstuy has many of its classic Brownstone features making it a one of a kind residence.
Freshly renovated, flooded with sunlight and King sized bedroom, this is just what you've been looking for.

- Additional bedroom can be guest room or office room
- High Ceilings
- Decorative Fire places
- Walk in closet
- Built in storage throughout
- Hardwood Floors throughout
- Exposed Brick Walls
- Full-sized eat in kitchen
- Stainless Steel appliances

11 minutes away from A, C, & J lines and surrounded by tons of dining, shopping and entertainment options.

Virtual showings only as unit is still occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 696 Hancock Street have any available units?
696 Hancock Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 696 Hancock Street have?
Some of 696 Hancock Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 696 Hancock Street currently offering any rent specials?
696 Hancock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 Hancock Street pet-friendly?
No, 696 Hancock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 696 Hancock Street offer parking?
No, 696 Hancock Street does not offer parking.
Does 696 Hancock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 696 Hancock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 Hancock Street have a pool?
No, 696 Hancock Street does not have a pool.
Does 696 Hancock Street have accessible units?
No, 696 Hancock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 696 Hancock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 696 Hancock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 696 Hancock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 696 Hancock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
