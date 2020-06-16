696 Hancock Street

Amenities
Incredibly spacious 1.5 Bedroom available for a July 1st move in!
Current pictures are of a similar unit in the building.
This beautiful building in Bedstuy has many of its classic Brownstone features making it a one of a kind residence.
Freshly renovated, flooded with sunlight and King sized bedroom, this is just what you've been looking for.
- Additional bedroom can be guest room or office room
- High Ceilings
- Decorative Fire places
- Walk in closet
- Built in storage throughout
- Hardwood Floors throughout
- Exposed Brick Walls
- Full-sized eat in kitchen
- Stainless Steel appliances
11 minutes away from A, C, & J lines and surrounded by tons of dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Virtual showings only as unit is still occupied.