Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:30 PM

696 Eastern Parkway

696 Eastern Parkway · (212) 688-1000 ext. 307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

696 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***SOUGHT AFTER CROWN HEIGHTS HAVEN*** Recent elegantly renovated 2BR apartment on one of Brooklyn's most attractive thoroughfare - Eastern Parkway. Solid Oak floors throughout with two generous bedrooms - one with a huge WALK-IN CLOSET; Custom maple Shaker style kitchen cabinetry with CaesarStone countertops & recessed sink with a Kohler faucet complimented by a complete Stainless Steel appliance package. There is also a gorgeous porcelain tile wrapped bath with Expresso stained maple vanity & cultured marble sink with Hansgrohe faucet and American Standard dual flush toilet. Tenant controlled heat & hot water. Laundry is provided in the basement. Video available by request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 696 Eastern Parkway have any available units?
696 Eastern Parkway has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 696 Eastern Parkway have?
Some of 696 Eastern Parkway's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 696 Eastern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
696 Eastern Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 Eastern Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 696 Eastern Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 696 Eastern Parkway offer parking?
No, 696 Eastern Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 696 Eastern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 696 Eastern Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 Eastern Parkway have a pool?
No, 696 Eastern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 696 Eastern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 696 Eastern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 696 Eastern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 696 Eastern Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 696 Eastern Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 696 Eastern Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

