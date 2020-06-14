All apartments in Brooklyn
6918 Narrows Avenue

6918 Narrows Avenue · (718) 399-4163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6918 Narrows Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Beautiful, bright, top-floor, spacious two bedroom in a brick house on a tree-lined block in Narrows Avenue in Bay Ridge. Renovated from top-to-bottom with new kitchen, appliances, updated bathroom with individual bathtub and walk in shower, new electrical, refinished parquet floors and freshly painted. Large living room with a separate dining room area.

Near the express bus to Manhattan on Shore Road, the NYC Ferry, Owl's Head Park, the R train, shops and restaurants. Heat and hot water included. No smoking. Pets upon approval. Available June 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6918 Narrows Avenue have any available units?
6918 Narrows Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6918 Narrows Avenue have?
Some of 6918 Narrows Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6918 Narrows Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6918 Narrows Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6918 Narrows Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6918 Narrows Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6918 Narrows Avenue offer parking?
No, 6918 Narrows Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6918 Narrows Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6918 Narrows Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6918 Narrows Avenue have a pool?
No, 6918 Narrows Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6918 Narrows Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6918 Narrows Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6918 Narrows Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6918 Narrows Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6918 Narrows Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6918 Narrows Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
