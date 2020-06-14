6918 Narrows Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, bright, top-floor, spacious two bedroom in a brick house on a tree-lined block in Narrows Avenue in Bay Ridge. Renovated from top-to-bottom with new kitchen, appliances, updated bathroom with individual bathtub and walk in shower, new electrical, refinished parquet floors and freshly painted. Large living room with a separate dining room area.



Near the express bus to Manhattan on Shore Road, the NYC Ferry, Owl's Head Park, the R train, shops and restaurants. Heat and hot water included. No smoking. Pets upon approval. Available June 1.