This is very spacious and bright 4 bedroom and 2 full bath apartment is available now for immediate lease. Located on the nice block. All the shops and retail stores are just with 5 mins away from the apartment. This is private single family house.



APARTMENT FEATURES:

~~ 4 large bedrooms on opposite direction

~~ Lovely kitchen

~~ 2 full bathrooms

~~ Nice living space

~~ Large windows

~~ Very bright bedrooms

~~ High ceilings

~~ Hardwood floors



HEAT and Hot water is included . Only cats are allowed.



Perfectly located in the Kensington Neighborhood - nearby to the F train with a short bike ride to Brooklyn College,



No pets