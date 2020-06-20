All apartments in Brooklyn
69 Ten Eyck St 2F
69 Ten Eyck St 2F

69 Ten Eyck Street · No Longer Available
Location

69 Ten Eyck Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
Luxury 2 bedrooms 2 baths in Duplex - Property Id: 281329

2 Bed / 2 Bath at 69 Ten Eyck St - Unit: 2F in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Any. Nearby subway stations include: Metropolitan Av (G), Lorimer St (L), Hewes St (J, M). Brand new 2 level, 2 bedrooms - Tons of space - Tons of windows and light - Great Williamsburg location - Awesome train options - Amazing amenities coming soon We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.

AMENITIES
High Ceilings
Hardwood floors
Central A/C
Video Intercom
Laundry in building
Outdoor Space
Private roof deck
Skyline view
Roof access
Bike storage
Eat In Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Stone countertops
Gym
Game room
Lounge
Screening room
Common courtyard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281329
Property Id 281329

(RLNE5828330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

