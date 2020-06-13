69 4TH PLACE

Amenities

Heart of Carroll Gardens... A one bedroom with side office for $2,600 monthly - Just Reduced.This Sunny one bedroom plus den has kept its charm....with original wood flooring throughout, tin ceiling and moldings. The dining room has a big pantry, a side kitchen filled with sunshine! Open center living room and french doors leading to bedroom with side room for an office, tiled bathroom with shower only.Tenant pays gas and electricPets on approval with additional security. May 7th move-in.