Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:10 PM

6811 16 Avenue

6811 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6811 16th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11204
Bensonhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Home has a whole new meaning... this is on market now take the Safe Video Virtual Tour.
Open tiled Livingroom Diningroom Kitchen Combo with 1 bedroom. Impeccably designed throughout with ductless AC, beautiful window treatment throughout. Perfect for 1 -2 people in the quiet neighborhood of Bensonhurst along 16 th Avenue. Centrally located near 18 Ave N train and shopping. This perfect apartment has cherry wood cabinets and all top of the line appliances from Stainless still refrigerator to a washer dryer combo. The bedroom is a tucked away room in back large enough for Queensize bed and a walkin closet. All heated tiles throughout. Excellent credentials on income and credit feel free to call for an appointment text or call agent. Will be cleaned sanitized and painted before move in. Heat and HW inc, Plus free Internet service! you only pay electric and gas! Take Video tour is for your convenience & safety.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 16 Avenue have any available units?
6811 16 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 6811 16 Avenue have?
Some of 6811 16 Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 16 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6811 16 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 16 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6811 16 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 6811 16 Avenue offer parking?
No, 6811 16 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6811 16 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6811 16 Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 16 Avenue have a pool?
No, 6811 16 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6811 16 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6811 16 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 16 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6811 16 Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6811 16 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6811 16 Avenue has units with air conditioning.
