6811 16 Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Home has a whole new meaning... this is on market now take the Safe Video Virtual Tour.

Open tiled Livingroom Diningroom Kitchen Combo with 1 bedroom. Impeccably designed throughout with ductless AC, beautiful window treatment throughout. Perfect for 1 -2 people in the quiet neighborhood of Bensonhurst along 16 th Avenue. Centrally located near 18 Ave N train and shopping. This perfect apartment has cherry wood cabinets and all top of the line appliances from Stainless still refrigerator to a washer dryer combo. The bedroom is a tucked away room in back large enough for Queensize bed and a walkin closet. All heated tiles throughout. Excellent credentials on income and credit feel free to call for an appointment text or call agent. Will be cleaned sanitized and painted before move in. Heat and HW inc, Plus free Internet service! you only pay electric and gas! Take Video tour is for your convenience & safety.