Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

SUNNY 2 BEDROOM AVAILABLE MARCH 1!

Featuring: a renovated open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a spacious living room, new wood cabinets, hardwood floors throughout, modern bathroom and 2 equally sized bedrooms with closets.

Only 1.5 blocks from the subway (3 minute walk door to door)!



Applicants must make 40x the rent amount combined and have good 650+ credit score(s). Guarantors must make 80x the rent and have good 650+ credit.