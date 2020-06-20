6801 20 Avenue

Amenities
Available now, this beautiful new apartment located on the 4th floor in a walk up building with nobody above you.
The apartment has a total of 3 rooms. The Kitchen / Living Room combination has extra tall cherry wood cabinets, a granite counter top with an under mount sink, a stainless steel stove, a stainless steel refrigerator, and a ceramic tile floor. The Living Room combo has 2 windows and hardwood floors. The Bathroom has a ceramic tile floor, granite counter top with under mount sink, bathtub and shower combination, and a window. The king size Bedroom has a large closet, hard wood floors, and 2 windows.
Just a short walk to the N train, 2 Laundromats on the block, and near all 20th avenue, Bay Parkway, and 18th avenue shopping and transportation.