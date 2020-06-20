All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:19 AM

6801 20 Avenue

6801 20th Avenue · (718) 232-6400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

6801 20th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11204
Bensonhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Available now, this beautiful new apartment located on the 4th floor in a walk up building with nobody above you.
The apartment has a total of 3 rooms. The Kitchen / Living Room combination has extra tall cherry wood cabinets, a granite counter top with an under mount sink, a stainless steel stove, a stainless steel refrigerator, and a ceramic tile floor. The Living Room combo has 2 windows and hardwood floors. The Bathroom has a ceramic tile floor, granite counter top with under mount sink, bathtub and shower combination, and a window. The king size Bedroom has a large closet, hard wood floors, and 2 windows.
Just a short walk to the N train, 2 Laundromats on the block, and near all 20th avenue, Bay Parkway, and 18th avenue shopping and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 20 Avenue have any available units?
6801 20 Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6801 20 Avenue have?
Some of 6801 20 Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 20 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6801 20 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 20 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6801 20 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 6801 20 Avenue offer parking?
No, 6801 20 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6801 20 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 20 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 20 Avenue have a pool?
No, 6801 20 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6801 20 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6801 20 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 20 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 20 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6801 20 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6801 20 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
