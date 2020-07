Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

NO FEE FOR A 2 YEAR LEASE!<br> <br> Beautifully renovated with new hardwood flooring, cabinets and appliances. This lovely 2BR is in a meticulously maintained building with a large laundromat and grocery. If a two-year lease is signed, there is no fee to rent the space. Call today...!