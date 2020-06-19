68 Livingston Street Unit 6D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly

68 Livingston St #6D, Brooklyn NY 11201 - Great NO FEE 1BR Apt For Rent



NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE Welcome to The Livingston Collection, Brooklyn Heights newest luxury residential building. Fittingly located at the crossroads of Downtown Brooklyn and historic Brooklyn Heights, these illustrious residences stand the test of time, and invite the modern day. Every detail has been considered behind The Livingston Collection. Refined and classic, a soothing respite from the bustle of city life. The one bedroom residences boast a classic mix of textured and lacquered imported Porcelanosa Gama-Decor cabinetry, blended with stone countertops and honed porcelain tile backsplashes. Kitchen appliances are high-end stainless steel Fisher-Paykal refrigerators, Kitchen-Aid gas cooktops and ovens, Bosch microwaves and stackable washers and dryers in every unit. Serene baths are designed in fine woodgrain porcelain tiles, graced with built-in shelving and vanities, stone and porcelain sinks. Recessed medicine cabinets are enhanced with integrated electric defoggers. Waterworks chrome trim lends a polished tone. Apartment hardwood floors are finished in 5-inch wide plank red oak with a mocha satin finish. Ceiling heights vary from floor to floor, with select units featuring original exposed brick accents and ceilings as high as 12 feet. Amenities in this elevator building include the convenience of Virtual Doorman, a lobby package room, onsite storage, bicycle room and Verizon FiOS and Time Warner cable options. Contact your exclusive Ideal Properties Group brokers Charles and/or Kayla today to schedule an immediate showing. The landscaped and furnished common roof deck with planters and wood decking islands beautifully complement the views of Manhattan, New York Harbor, Lady Liberty, Freedom Tower and are the distinct character of The Livingston Collection. Cats and small dogs will be considered on a case by case basis.



Credit Check: $90