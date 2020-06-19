All apartments in Brooklyn
68 Livingston Street Unit 6D
Last updated August 11 2019 at 4:56 PM

68 Livingston Street Unit 6D

68 Livingston St · (347) 243-8773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 Livingston St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
68 Livingston St #6D, Brooklyn NY 11201 - Great NO FEE 1BR Apt For Rent

NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE Welcome to The Livingston Collection, Brooklyn Heights newest luxury residential building. Fittingly located at the crossroads of Downtown Brooklyn and historic Brooklyn Heights, these illustrious residences stand the test of time, and invite the modern day. Every detail has been considered behind The Livingston Collection. Refined and classic, a soothing respite from the bustle of city life. The one bedroom residences boast a classic mix of textured and lacquered imported Porcelanosa Gama-Decor cabinetry, blended with stone countertops and honed porcelain tile backsplashes. Kitchen appliances are high-end stainless steel Fisher-Paykal refrigerators, Kitchen-Aid gas cooktops and ovens, Bosch microwaves and stackable washers and dryers in every unit. Serene baths are designed in fine woodgrain porcelain tiles, graced with built-in shelving and vanities, stone and porcelain sinks. Recessed medicine cabinets are enhanced with integrated electric defoggers. Waterworks chrome trim lends a polished tone. Apartment hardwood floors are finished in 5-inch wide plank red oak with a mocha satin finish. Ceiling heights vary from floor to floor, with select units featuring original exposed brick accents and ceilings as high as 12 feet. Amenities in this elevator building include the convenience of Virtual Doorman, a lobby package room, onsite storage, bicycle room and Verizon FiOS and Time Warner cable options. Contact your exclusive Ideal Properties Group brokers Charles and/or Kayla today to schedule an immediate showing. The landscaped and furnished common roof deck with planters and wood decking islands beautifully complement the views of Manhattan, New York Harbor, Lady Liberty, Freedom Tower and are the distinct character of The Livingston Collection. Cats and small dogs will be considered on a case by case basis.

Credit Check: $90

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D have any available units?
68 Livingston Street Unit 6D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D have?
Some of 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D currently offering any rent specials?
68 Livingston Street Unit 6D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D is pet friendly.
Does 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D offer parking?
No, 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D does not offer parking.
Does 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D have a pool?
No, 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D does not have a pool.
Does 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D have accessible units?
No, 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Livingston Street Unit 6D does not have units with air conditioning.
