673 UNION ST.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

673 UNION ST.

673 Union St · (917) 723-7584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
673 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
What a incredible deal !!! BRAND NEW, GUT RENOVATED TRUE 2 BEDS in Prime North Slope/ Gowanus! This awesome apt features:- HUGE & brigt Master bedroom ( fits king sized bed, dresser, desk and more )- King sized 2nd bedroom with open city views - Spacious livingrom - Brand new open kitchen with stainless steel appliances- new bathroom with rain shower- ceiling fans in all the rooms- heat and hot water included- pets ok- Amazing location. R train around the corner. 1 block to 5 ave heart of North Slope, steps to Atlantic Terminal..Price advertised is net price with one month free.I also have a beautiful floorthough apt on 8 street & 5 ave for $ 2400 LevelGroup121486

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 673 UNION ST. have any available units?
673 UNION ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 673 UNION ST. have?
Some of 673 UNION ST.'s amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 UNION ST. currently offering any rent specials?
673 UNION ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 UNION ST. pet-friendly?
No, 673 UNION ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 673 UNION ST. offer parking?
No, 673 UNION ST. does not offer parking.
Does 673 UNION ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 673 UNION ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 UNION ST. have a pool?
No, 673 UNION ST. does not have a pool.
Does 673 UNION ST. have accessible units?
No, 673 UNION ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 673 UNION ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 673 UNION ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 673 UNION ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 673 UNION ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
