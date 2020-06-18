673 UNION ST.

Amenities

What a incredible deal !!! BRAND NEW, GUT RENOVATED TRUE 2 BEDS in Prime North Slope/ Gowanus! This awesome apt features:- HUGE & brigt Master bedroom ( fits king sized bed, dresser, desk and more )- King sized 2nd bedroom with open city views - Spacious livingrom - Brand new open kitchen with stainless steel appliances- new bathroom with rain shower- ceiling fans in all the rooms- heat and hot water included- pets ok- Amazing location. R train around the corner. 1 block to 5 ave heart of North Slope, steps to Atlantic Terminal..Price advertised is net price with one month free.I also have a beautiful floorthough apt on 8 street & 5 ave for $ 2400 LevelGroup121486