Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

**SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY67 Willow Street #4 is a well-appointed 2BR in rare 25' townhouse on Willow Street just off Orange Street in one of the deepest buildings North Heights. This sunny rental offers a generous living room with ample space for full dining set, EIK with granite countertops (sorry, no D/W) and amazing storage space plus full bath There is a lovely terrace off the rear. Move in 9/1. 15% brokers fee.