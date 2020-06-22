All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
660 Carroll STREET
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

660 Carroll STREET

660 Carroll Street · (917) 731-0198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

660 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This is a Fully elegantly furnished 1 bed room, this is a 3 to 6 month leaseAll you need when moving in is your clothes and tooth brush, all utilities, fully furnished, cable, and WiFi for ready to go clients are all included.Perfect if you want to feel out the beauty of park slope, you have some working being done on your place is the area, intern, etc.....The location is minutes away from the R train Union stop that is 1 stop from 9 MTA options and LIRR, Barclay Center, Target, Mall and much more. Seconds away is the famous 5th Avenue with Restaurants row, Cafes, Super markets, and much more. Also a stroll away from Prospect park.Take advantage before this unit is rented.Sorry no pets no smokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Carroll STREET have any available units?
660 Carroll STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 660 Carroll STREET have?
Some of 660 Carroll STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Carroll STREET currently offering any rent specials?
660 Carroll STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Carroll STREET pet-friendly?
No, 660 Carroll STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 660 Carroll STREET offer parking?
No, 660 Carroll STREET does not offer parking.
Does 660 Carroll STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 Carroll STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Carroll STREET have a pool?
No, 660 Carroll STREET does not have a pool.
Does 660 Carroll STREET have accessible units?
No, 660 Carroll STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Carroll STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Carroll STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Carroll STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Carroll STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
