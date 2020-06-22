660 Carroll STREET

Amenities

This is a Fully elegantly furnished 1 bed room, this is a 3 to 6 month leaseAll you need when moving in is your clothes and tooth brush, all utilities, fully furnished, cable, and WiFi for ready to go clients are all included.Perfect if you want to feel out the beauty of park slope, you have some working being done on your place is the area, intern, etc.....The location is minutes away from the R train Union stop that is 1 stop from 9 MTA options and LIRR, Barclay Center, Target, Mall and much more. Seconds away is the famous 5th Avenue with Restaurants row, Cafes, Super markets, and much more. Also a stroll away from Prospect park.Take advantage before this unit is rented.Sorry no pets no smokers