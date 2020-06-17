66 Rockwell Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage valet service

This spacious 1 Bedroom apartment is the perfect fit for those looking for amazing Manhattan views and an abundance of natural light. The wall of floor to ceiling windows that wraps around the entire living room will make you fall in love every time you come home. The open kitchen features absolute black-honed, granite counter tops, full size stainless steel appliances, track directional lighting and Kohler fixtures. The bedroom also flaunts corner windows and the room can accommodate a king sized bed comfortably. The bathroom features slate back splash, Kohler fixtures, and white quartz counters. Norris10217