66 Rockwell Place
66 Rockwell Place

66 Rockwell Place · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
66 Rockwell Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
valet service
This spacious 1 Bedroom apartment is the perfect fit for those looking for amazing Manhattan views and an abundance of natural light. The wall of floor to ceiling windows that wraps around the entire living room will make you fall in love every time you come home. The open kitchen features absolute black-honed, granite counter tops, full size stainless steel appliances, track directional lighting and Kohler fixtures. The bedroom also flaunts corner windows and the room can accommodate a king sized bed comfortably. The bathroom features slate back splash, Kohler fixtures, and white quartz counters. Norris10217

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 66 Rockwell Place have any available units?
66 Rockwell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 66 Rockwell Place have?
Some of 66 Rockwell Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Rockwell Place currently offering any rent specials?
66 Rockwell Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Rockwell Place pet-friendly?
No, 66 Rockwell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 66 Rockwell Place offer parking?
Yes, 66 Rockwell Place does offer parking.
Does 66 Rockwell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Rockwell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Rockwell Place have a pool?
No, 66 Rockwell Place does not have a pool.
Does 66 Rockwell Place have accessible units?
No, 66 Rockwell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Rockwell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Rockwell Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Rockwell Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Rockwell Place does not have units with air conditioning.
