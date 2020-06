Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Large Two Bedroom With Extra Room For Rent In East Flatbush. This Unit Is Totally Furnished For Your Convenience And It Features Spacious Bedrooms And Huge Living Room & Dining Room Combo With A Small Office Space. Amazing East Flatbush Location - Close To Shopping And Transportation. Right Around The Corner From B47 Bus On Ralph Avenue & Glenwood Playground.