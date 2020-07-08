658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Schenck Ave & New Lots Ave - Property Id: 304847



This sun-drenched three bedroom, two bathroom unit with central air is located on a quiet residential street and boasts many features like an en suite bathroom in the master bedroom. The newly-renovated unit is located on the second floor of a two-family home and it has all new furnishings, appliances, hardwood floors, and authentic brick-facing that adds character to the residence. The apartment is just a short walk to the Van Siclen Avenue stop on the 3 train as well as the B15. The unit is within walking distance to many shops and stores located in the immediate area and it is a seven minute drive or bike ride to Gateway Center Mall which has shops and restaurants like: TJ Maxx; Michaels; Shoprite; DSW; Petco; Burlington Coat Factory; Home Depot; Target; Staples; Bath & Body Works; Children's Place; Applebee's; Bank of America; Best Buy and JC Penney.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/658-schenck-ave-brooklyn-ny-unit-2nd-fl./304847

Property Id 304847



(RLNE5960309)