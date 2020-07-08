All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl.

658 Schenck Avenue · (347) 968-5339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

658 Schenck Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
East New York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2nd Fl. · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Schenck Ave & New Lots Ave - Property Id: 304847

This sun-drenched three bedroom, two bathroom unit with central air is located on a quiet residential street and boasts many features like an en suite bathroom in the master bedroom. The newly-renovated unit is located on the second floor of a two-family home and it has all new furnishings, appliances, hardwood floors, and authentic brick-facing that adds character to the residence. The apartment is just a short walk to the Van Siclen Avenue stop on the 3 train as well as the B15. The unit is within walking distance to many shops and stores located in the immediate area and it is a seven minute drive or bike ride to Gateway Center Mall which has shops and restaurants like: TJ Maxx; Michaels; Shoprite; DSW; Petco; Burlington Coat Factory; Home Depot; Target; Staples; Bath & Body Works; Children's Place; Applebee's; Bank of America; Best Buy and JC Penney.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/658-schenck-ave-brooklyn-ny-unit-2nd-fl./304847
Property Id 304847

(RLNE5960309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. have any available units?
658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. have?
Some of 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. currently offering any rent specials?
658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. is pet friendly.
Does 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. offer parking?
No, 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. does not offer parking.
Does 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. have a pool?
No, 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. does not have a pool.
Does 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. have accessible units?
No, 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. does not have accessible units.
Does 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 658 Schenck Ave 2nd Fl.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity