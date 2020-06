Amenities

pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

<br> Lots of light and ample living space, accented with new floors and a fireplace - this is a great 1 bedroom Crown Heights find! <br> <br> True one bedroom apartment located right off Franklin ave and close walking distance to the Franklin Avenue express stop.<br> Heat and hot water are included in rent, and pets are accepted upon approval. Call Ideal agent for a viewing today!