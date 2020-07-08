Amenities

Corcoran welcomes you to 639 74th Street in Bay Ridge where contemporary merges with original details! This sun-filled immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom barrel-front, limestone townhouse is the perfect place to call home. Stylishly renovated by an artist with abundant details through-out, this special residence is a rare find. Enter 639 74th Street through the entry foyer to a spacious living room with inlaid banded parquet floors, high-wood-beam ceiling, and original stained glass. Pocket doors lead into a formal dining room with chauffeur ceiling, a breakfast bar, and a bright and fully renovated kitchen that features modern stainless-steel appliances, shelving made from antique barn and industrial reclaimed wood, large windows and a sliding door leading out to a large deck. The deck overlooks your large yard with a manicured lawn and new fencing. Upstairs, two out of the four bedrooms effortlessly fit king-size beds and come equipped with excellent closet space and exposed bricks. The third and fourth bedrooms can accommodate queen size beds. This level is equipped with a farm style bathroom with reclaimed beadboard wainscoting and Carrara Bianco Hexagon Mosaic Honed Tile. With a recreational space and laundry, the lower level recreational area has an abundance of storage space and a bathroom, plus garden and front entry ways. Roof, deck, fence, boiler and radiators all replaced within the last 3 years. Conveniently located near the R train and buses. Neighborhood amenities include trendy restaurants and cafes, McKinley park just two blocks away, Owls Head Park and Shore Road Park and bicycle path. Close to 5th Avenue and 86th Street for all shopping needs