All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 639 74th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
639 74th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

639 74th Street

639 74th Street · (718) 832-4178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

639 74th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Corcoran welcomes you to 639 74th Street in Bay Ridge where contemporary merges with original details! This sun-filled immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom barrel-front, limestone townhouse is the perfect place to call home. Stylishly renovated by an artist with abundant details through-out, this special residence is a rare find. Enter 639 74th Street through the entry foyer to a spacious living room with inlaid banded parquet floors, high-wood-beam ceiling, and original stained glass. Pocket doors lead into a formal dining room with chauffeur ceiling, a breakfast bar, and a bright and fully renovated kitchen that features modern stainless-steel appliances, shelving made from antique barn and industrial reclaimed wood, large windows and a sliding door leading out to a large deck. The deck overlooks your large yard with a manicured lawn and new fencing. Upstairs, two out of the four bedrooms effortlessly fit king-size beds and come equipped with excellent closet space and exposed bricks. The third and fourth bedrooms can accommodate queen size beds. This level is equipped with a farm style bathroom with reclaimed beadboard wainscoting and Carrara Bianco Hexagon Mosaic Honed Tile. With a recreational space and laundry, the lower level recreational area has an abundance of storage space and a bathroom, plus garden and front entry ways. Roof, deck, fence, boiler and radiators all replaced within the last 3 years. Conveniently located near the R train and buses. Neighborhood amenities include trendy restaurants and cafes, McKinley park just two blocks away, Owls Head Park and Shore Road Park and bicycle path. Close to 5th Avenue and 86th Street for all shopping needs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 74th Street have any available units?
639 74th Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 639 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
639 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 639 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 639 74th Street offer parking?
No, 639 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 639 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 74th Street have a pool?
No, 639 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 639 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 639 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 639 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 639 74th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity