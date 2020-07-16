631 East 18th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry bike storage

NO FEE & SPECIAL PROMOTION- SIGN A LEASE BY 8/1 AND RECEIVE AN AMAZON GIFT CARDWelcome to 631 E 18th Street- a brand new condo building in the heart of Ditmas Park, Brooklyn. The unit features a spacious/king size one bedroom, opened kitchen with brand new appliances, new bathroom, and LOTS and LOTS of sunlight. The apartment includes LARGE windows, LOTS of closet space, custom kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, a spacious bathroom with a deep tub, heating and cool system with remote thermostat controls, and lots more. Three short blocks from the B/Q trains. Close proximity to Brooklyn College and to many bars and restaurants. The unit features a BALCONY. Building amenities: - laundry room- bike storage-roof top terrace -virtual doormanA virtual tour is available upon request! DOGS AND CATS ARE WELCOMED! Dogs are limited to 40 pounds. Open house by appointment only.