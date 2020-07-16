All apartments in Brooklyn
631 East 18th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

631 East 18th Street

631 East 18th Street · (646) 875-1069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

631 East 18th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,280

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
NO FEE & SPECIAL PROMOTION- SIGN A LEASE BY 8/1 AND RECEIVE AN AMAZON GIFT CARDWelcome to 631 E 18th Street- a brand new condo building in the heart of Ditmas Park, Brooklyn. The unit features a spacious/king size one bedroom, opened kitchen with brand new appliances, new bathroom, and LOTS and LOTS of sunlight. The apartment includes LARGE windows, LOTS of closet space, custom kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, a spacious bathroom with a deep tub, heating and cool system with remote thermostat controls, and lots more. Three short blocks from the B/Q trains. Close proximity to Brooklyn College and to many bars and restaurants. The unit features a BALCONY. Building amenities: - laundry room- bike storage-roof top terrace -virtual doormanA virtual tour is available upon request! DOGS AND CATS ARE WELCOMED! Dogs are limited to 40 pounds. Open house by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 East 18th Street have any available units?
631 East 18th Street has a unit available for $2,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 631 East 18th Street have?
Some of 631 East 18th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 East 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
631 East 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 East 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 East 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 631 East 18th Street offer parking?
No, 631 East 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 631 East 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 East 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 East 18th Street have a pool?
No, 631 East 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 631 East 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 631 East 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 631 East 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 East 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 East 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 East 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
