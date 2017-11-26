63 Engert Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Townhouse living on McCarren Park. Move right in to this sprawling 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with a huge private balcony with city and park views. Entertain your guests in the open kitchen and dining area, outfitted with a Thermador 6-burner chef's stove, Kitchenaid dishwasher, Jennair refrigerator and Caesar stone countertops. The floor-through first floor is bathed in light from two exposures and allows enough space for a dining room and home office. The LG vented washer/dryer is on this level as well as a half bath and third bedroom with a private balcony. On the upper level you will find the master bedroom with en suite spa like bathroom and access to the huge private terrace where you can enjoy your summer days and nights lounging in the sun. The second bedroom and another full bath is on this level too. There are an abundance of custom closets and storage throughout.

63 Engert is the perfect location with plenty of shopping and dining nearby on Manhattan Ave and a short walk to the exciting nightlife in North Williamsburg. There is a Citibike dock on the corner for your convenience and a there is a parking space across the street for additional rent. No dogs, but cats are ok.