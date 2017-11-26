All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

63 Engert Avenue

63 Engert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

63 Engert Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Townhouse living on McCarren Park. Move right in to this sprawling 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with a huge private balcony with city and park views. Entertain your guests in the open kitchen and dining area, outfitted with a Thermador 6-burner chef's stove, Kitchenaid dishwasher, Jennair refrigerator and Caesar stone countertops. The floor-through first floor is bathed in light from two exposures and allows enough space for a dining room and home office. The LG vented washer/dryer is on this level as well as a half bath and third bedroom with a private balcony. On the upper level you will find the master bedroom with en suite spa like bathroom and access to the huge private terrace where you can enjoy your summer days and nights lounging in the sun. The second bedroom and another full bath is on this level too. There are an abundance of custom closets and storage throughout.
63 Engert is the perfect location with plenty of shopping and dining nearby on Manhattan Ave and a short walk to the exciting nightlife in North Williamsburg. There is a Citibike dock on the corner for your convenience and a there is a parking space across the street for additional rent. No dogs, but cats are ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Engert Avenue have any available units?
63 Engert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 63 Engert Avenue have?
Some of 63 Engert Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Engert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
63 Engert Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Engert Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 Engert Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 63 Engert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 63 Engert Avenue does offer parking.
Does 63 Engert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Engert Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Engert Avenue have a pool?
No, 63 Engert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 63 Engert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 63 Engert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Engert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Engert Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Engert Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Engert Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
