Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

627 Dekalb Avenue

627 DeKalb Ave · (212) 838-3700
Location

627 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
playground
elevator
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
garage
yoga
One Month Broker FeeBrand New 627 Dekalb Luxury Condominium seamlessly combines Brooklyn?s old-world past charm with its vibrant present. Sophisticated design by Isaac & Stern Architecture. Stunning sun-drenched, one-bedroom apartment with northwest exposures boasting impressive views of Brooklyn greenery and the NYC Skyline. With 591 square feet of living space and an open concept, featuring a chef's Nolte German kitchen with Bertazzoni Range, Ceasarstone Statuario Quartz countertops and Grohe fixtures. Sleek bathroom design and an abundance of closet space. Storage space and parking spot is included with this unit. 627 Dekalb is a Luxury Condominium elevator building defined by its pre-war Brooklyn charm with today's luxury living. Situated between Nostrand Ave & Marcy Ave in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn the building features 35 total apartments with amenities including a rooftop with unobstructed views of Manhattan, outdoor space, garage, gym, lounge area, yoga room, locker room, indoor and outdoor parking. Situated one block from the G train and in close proximity to the A and C trains at Nostrand and Fulton street. Herbert Von King Park and Marcy Playground 3 blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Dekalb Avenue have any available units?
627 Dekalb Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 627 Dekalb Avenue have?
Some of 627 Dekalb Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Dekalb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
627 Dekalb Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Dekalb Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 627 Dekalb Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 627 Dekalb Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 627 Dekalb Avenue offers parking.
Does 627 Dekalb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Dekalb Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Dekalb Avenue have a pool?
No, 627 Dekalb Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 627 Dekalb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 627 Dekalb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Dekalb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 Dekalb Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Dekalb Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Dekalb Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
