620 Lafayette Avenue

Private Access & Private Backyard - Beautiful Two Bedroom & Two Bathroom Condo in a Brooklyn Townhouse!



Located on the entire 1st floor of a classic brick townhouse that was completely renovated in 2015. Enter into a spacious Living Room with exposed brick, hardwood floors, and huge south-facing windows that let in lots of sunshine. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, with double door fridge and freezer, gas stove and oven, microwave, and dishwasher. A sleek kitchen peninsula provides extra counter space and a breakfast bar. The Master Bedroom has an En-Suite Bathroom and the Second Bedroom has direct access to your own Private Backyard!



The apartment has all the essential modern conveniences, with Central HVAC, Video Intercom System, and Vented Washer & Dryer. Shared Bicycle Storage is available in the basement of the building. Just steps to the G Train (Bedford-Nostrand Station) and Herbert Von King Park.



Easy Application Process. Pets Allowed - Up to 2 Cats and 1 Small Dog (Under 20 lbs) - No Large Dogs. Apartment will be delivered Unfurnished. Don't miss out on this great opportunity contact me today! Video Tour will be available soon!