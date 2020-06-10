All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 620 Lafayette Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
620 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

620 Lafayette Avenue

620 Lafayette Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

620 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Private Access & Private Backyard - Beautiful Two Bedroom & Two Bathroom Condo in a Brooklyn Townhouse!

Located on the entire 1st floor of a classic brick townhouse that was completely renovated in 2015. Enter into a spacious Living Room with exposed brick, hardwood floors, and huge south-facing windows that let in lots of sunshine. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, with double door fridge and freezer, gas stove and oven, microwave, and dishwasher. A sleek kitchen peninsula provides extra counter space and a breakfast bar. The Master Bedroom has an En-Suite Bathroom and the Second Bedroom has direct access to your own Private Backyard!

The apartment has all the essential modern conveniences, with Central HVAC, Video Intercom System, and Vented Washer & Dryer. Shared Bicycle Storage is available in the basement of the building. Just steps to the G Train (Bedford-Nostrand Station) and Herbert Von King Park.

Easy Application Process. Pets Allowed - Up to 2 Cats and 1 Small Dog (Under 20 lbs) - No Large Dogs. Apartment will be delivered Unfurnished. Don't miss out on this great opportunity contact me today! Video Tour will be available soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
620 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 620 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
620 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Lafayette Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 620 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 620 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 620 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Lafayette Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 620 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 620 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 620 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 Lafayette Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 620 Lafayette Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity