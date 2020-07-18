All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
62 Greenpoint Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
62 Greenpoint Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

62 Greenpoint Avenue

62 Greenpoint Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Greenpoint
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

62 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,987

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
62 Greenpoint Ave is the epitome of a NYC loft. Large open space, exposed brick walls and architectural columns. The North and South exposure creates amazing light through a total of 10 windows. The kitchen was just renovated with Caesarstone countertops and stainless steel appliance package including dishwasher, and there are beautiful original hardwood floors throughout. This is a great live/work setup and there is a possibility to add additional walls.,A landmark brick building located on Greenpoint Avenue, easy access to G and 7 trains. Around the corner from the vibrant Franklin Street and the East River Ferry which takes you to Midtown and Wall Street. A top floor one bedroom open loft of Approx. 1750 sqft features a modern kitchen fully equipped with microwave and dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout , southern/northern exposures with tons of great natural light. Perfect as an artist's live/work space or a share. Available February 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 62 Greenpoint Avenue have any available units?
62 Greenpoint Avenue has a unit available for $3,987 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62 Greenpoint Avenue have?
Some of 62 Greenpoint Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Greenpoint Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
62 Greenpoint Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Greenpoint Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 62 Greenpoint Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 62 Greenpoint Avenue offer parking?
No, 62 Greenpoint Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 62 Greenpoint Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Greenpoint Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Greenpoint Avenue have a pool?
No, 62 Greenpoint Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 62 Greenpoint Avenue have accessible units?
No, 62 Greenpoint Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Greenpoint Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Greenpoint Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Greenpoint Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Greenpoint Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College