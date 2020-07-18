617 Bay Ridge Parkway.

Amenities

Sunny and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment available for rent in the heart of Bay Ridge! This apartment has been thoughtfully updated offering modern convenience to compliment it's pre-war charm. The windowed chef's kitchen features granite countertops, cherry wood cabinetry, and a dishwasher. Enjoy your meals in your separate dining area! The living room has enough room for all of your furniture and gets plenty of sun throughout the day, a great space to entertain. Each bedroom is abundant with light and closet space. Other features include hardwood flooring throughout and a spacious tiled bathroom with linen closet. Convenient location near shopping & restaurants on 5th Avenue with the R train only 2 blocks away on 4th Avenue and 77th Street. Pets allowed upon owner's approval (small dogs, maybe) and heat & hot water is included. Available for August 1 occupancy.