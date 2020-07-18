All apartments in Brooklyn
617 Bay Ridge Parkway.
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

617 Bay Ridge Parkway

617 Bay Ridge Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

617 Bay Ridge Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sunny and spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment available for rent in the heart of Bay Ridge! This apartment has been thoughtfully updated offering modern convenience to compliment it's pre-war charm. The windowed chef's kitchen features granite countertops, cherry wood cabinetry, and a dishwasher. Enjoy your meals in your separate dining area! The living room has enough room for all of your furniture and gets plenty of sun throughout the day, a great space to entertain. Each bedroom is abundant with light and closet space. Other features include hardwood flooring throughout and a spacious tiled bathroom with linen closet. Convenient location near shopping & restaurants on 5th Avenue with the R train only 2 blocks away on 4th Avenue and 77th Street. Pets allowed upon owner's approval (small dogs, maybe) and heat & hot water is included. Available for August 1 occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 617 Bay Ridge Parkway have any available units?
617 Bay Ridge Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 617 Bay Ridge Parkway have?
Some of 617 Bay Ridge Parkway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Bay Ridge Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
617 Bay Ridge Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Bay Ridge Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Bay Ridge Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 617 Bay Ridge Parkway offer parking?
No, 617 Bay Ridge Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 617 Bay Ridge Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Bay Ridge Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Bay Ridge Parkway have a pool?
No, 617 Bay Ridge Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 617 Bay Ridge Parkway have accessible units?
No, 617 Bay Ridge Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Bay Ridge Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Bay Ridge Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Bay Ridge Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Bay Ridge Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

