615 Sterling place

Sun-filled spacious and quiet 2 bedroom third floor walk-up apartment with good natural light. Blocks from the S/2/3 subway for an easy commute this well maintained building offers a STABILIZED lease in the heart of Crown Heights. The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, two sizable bedrooms including a large master bedroom (approx 130 sqft), both bedrooms with double door walk-in closets, an open living/dining floor plan with 4 window exposure producing great natural light, space for an office nook, windowed kitchen, white appliances, lots of cabinets, heat and hot water included. This location is only blocks from some of the many eateries, cafes and other conveniences in the surrounding Crown Heights/Prospect Heights neighborhood.