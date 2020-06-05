All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

615 Sterling place

615 Sterling Place · (718) 613-2994
Location

615 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Crown Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Sun-filled spacious and quiet 2 bedroom third floor walk-up apartment with good natural light. Blocks from the S/2/3 subway for an easy commute this well maintained building offers a STABILIZED lease in the heart of Crown Heights. The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, two sizable bedrooms including a large master bedroom (approx 130 sqft), both bedrooms with double door walk-in closets, an open living/dining floor plan with 4 window exposure producing great natural light, space for an office nook, windowed kitchen, white appliances, lots of cabinets, heat and hot water included. This location is only blocks from some of the many eateries, cafes and other conveniences in the surrounding Crown Heights/Prospect Heights neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Sterling place have any available units?
615 Sterling place has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 615 Sterling place currently offering any rent specials?
615 Sterling place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Sterling place pet-friendly?
No, 615 Sterling place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 615 Sterling place offer parking?
No, 615 Sterling place does not offer parking.
Does 615 Sterling place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Sterling place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Sterling place have a pool?
No, 615 Sterling place does not have a pool.
Does 615 Sterling place have accessible units?
No, 615 Sterling place does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Sterling place have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Sterling place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Sterling place have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Sterling place does not have units with air conditioning.
