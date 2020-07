Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO FEE! 615 Gates is a NEW DEVELOPMENT Your apt has a private deck facing North offering Manhattan views! One flight up. 4 Beds. 1.5 baths. NYC views!! Not to mention; hardwood floors, new kitchen and stainless steel appliances, Central heat and AC. Amazing Deal! Come see if for yourself! call oe email an appt!Available for June 1.