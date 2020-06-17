608 Rugby Road

Amenities

NO FEE! Amazing 2 bedroom apartment for Rent in Ditmas Park. This first floor apartment is located at the back of the building, so noise will not be an issue. The living room and open kitchen arrangement measures out at 9'3" x 16'8". One bedroom is 7'4" x 9'5", while the master bedroom is MASSIVE...coming in at 11'9" x 14'6". While each bedroom has its own closet, there are also two large common closets in the unit. This great Brooklyn home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen and in-unit washer/dryer combo. B,Q and Q trains are close to this Ditmas Park building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Brooklyn apartment before your competitors do!