608 Rugby Road
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:00 PM

608 Rugby Road

608 Rugby Road · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

608 Rugby Road, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE! Amazing 2 bedroom apartment for Rent in Ditmas Park. This first floor apartment is located at the back of the building, so noise will not be an issue. The living room and open kitchen arrangement measures out at 9'3" x 16'8". One bedroom is 7'4" x 9'5", while the master bedroom is MASSIVE...coming in at 11'9" x 14'6". While each bedroom has its own closet, there are also two large common closets in the unit. This great Brooklyn home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen and in-unit washer/dryer combo. B,Q and Q trains are close to this Ditmas Park building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Brooklyn apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Rugby Road have any available units?
608 Rugby Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 608 Rugby Road currently offering any rent specials?
608 Rugby Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Rugby Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Rugby Road is pet friendly.
Does 608 Rugby Road offer parking?
No, 608 Rugby Road does not offer parking.
Does 608 Rugby Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Rugby Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Rugby Road have a pool?
No, 608 Rugby Road does not have a pool.
Does 608 Rugby Road have accessible units?
No, 608 Rugby Road does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Rugby Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Rugby Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Rugby Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Rugby Road does not have units with air conditioning.
