603 Vanderbilt Avenue

Available June 2020: No Brokerage Fee on a Lease Starting June 1st -- for limited time only. Please inquire for a video tour!Corner two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Prospect Heights! This apartment is on the third floor of a prewar masonry building that has natural light pouring in from two exposures with hardwood floors through out and 10 ft high ceilings. The spacious living area can easily accommodate a dining area with full living room setup. It's adjacent to a windowed Kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances including fridge, gas stove and dishwasher. The larger bedroom can easily accommodate a king or queen sized bed while the smaller bedroom next door can fit a full sized bed. Enjoy the bonus Outdoor Roof Terrace above the top floor unit for a spectacular view of Brooklyn!Flawlessly located on the corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and Bergen Street, a stone's throw away from the neighborhood's best local eateries and cafes such as: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Sweet Chick, Ample Hill Ice Cream, Milk Bar, and more. Surrounding landmarks and attractions include: Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Garden, Barclay's Center. Close proximity to Public Transportation: B, Q, 2, 3, 4, and C trains!