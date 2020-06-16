All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 603 Vanderbilt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
603 Vanderbilt Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

603 Vanderbilt Avenue

603 Vanderbilt Avenue · (347) 974-4265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

603 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available June 2020: No Brokerage Fee on a Lease Starting June 1st -- for limited time only. Please inquire for a video tour!Corner two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Prospect Heights! This apartment is on the third floor of a prewar masonry building that has natural light pouring in from two exposures with hardwood floors through out and 10 ft high ceilings. The spacious living area can easily accommodate a dining area with full living room setup. It's adjacent to a windowed Kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances including fridge, gas stove and dishwasher. The larger bedroom can easily accommodate a king or queen sized bed while the smaller bedroom next door can fit a full sized bed. Enjoy the bonus Outdoor Roof Terrace above the top floor unit for a spectacular view of Brooklyn!Flawlessly located on the corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and Bergen Street, a stone's throw away from the neighborhood's best local eateries and cafes such as: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Sweet Chick, Ample Hill Ice Cream, Milk Bar, and more. Surrounding landmarks and attractions include: Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Garden, Barclay's Center. Close proximity to Public Transportation: B, Q, 2, 3, 4, and C trains!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
603 Vanderbilt Avenue has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 Vanderbilt Avenue have?
Some of 603 Vanderbilt Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
603 Vanderbilt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 603 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 603 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
No, 603 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 603 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 603 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 603 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 603 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 603 Vanderbilt Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity